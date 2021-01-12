Trump’s second impeachment on the horizon

If Pence declines, which sources say he will, the next step is impeachment. It would make Mr. Trump the first president to be impeached twice.
Meanwhile, President Trump met Tuesday with Pence for the first time since the Capitol attack.
He’s declared a federal emergency in Washington, D.C., allowing law enforcement to beef up inauguration security.
There’s already talk on social media of more armed protests.
“Mass civil disturbance is something that we plan for. We have contingencies in place,” says Michael Plati of the U.S. Secret Service.
The FBI is warning law enforcement across the country to expect protests at every state capitol as well.
Read more: http://nbcnews.to/3nBKLMG