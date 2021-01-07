Trump’s transportation secretary resigns

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao has resigned with just two weeks left in the Trump administration.
She is the first cabinet member to quit in the aftermath of the deadly U.S. Capitol riots.
Chao tweeted a statement Thursday saying she was deeply troubled by the events on Wednesday.
Chao, who is the wife of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said she will officially resign on Monday.
She also added she’ll help the incoming transportation secretary, Pete Buttigieg, in taking on the department.