Trump’s White House visitor logs head to Jan. 6 committee

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – President Joe Biden is directing the National Archives to send White House visitor logs under the Trump administration to the January 6th committee.

Former President Donald Trump attempted to block the release of the records, citing executive privilege from his time in office.

White House counsel rejected those claims in a letter to National Archivist David Ferriero.

White House counsel Dana Remus said the National Archives should hand over the documents within 15 days.

The January 6th committee has intensified its investigation into the January 6th Capitol riot in recent months.

The committee is trying to piece together information on the events leading up to January 6th and what occurred on the day of the riot.

In 2017, Trump White House officials said it would be keeping most of their visitor logs secret due to quote “national security risks and privacy concerns.”

The Biden administration discloses the White House visitor logs each month. That’s a practice that was also followed under the Obama administration.