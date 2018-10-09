Trying to figure out why the Presidential Alert didn’t work everywhere

WASHINGTON DC — Remember that Presidential Alert that was sent out last week? FEMA is still trying to figure out why not everyone received the text.
The alert would just be used for national emergencies.
The department of homeland security is now asking those who didn’t receive the alert to fill out an online survey so they can figure out why.
Click here to go to the survey.
Meanwhile, FEMA is asking everyone to send comments about the test to [email protected]. Those who didn’t recieve the text, can also use the e-mail and let them know what device you have, your wireless provider, if you were using your phone when the alert went out, and whether others nearby received the alert.