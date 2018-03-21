TSA expects delays Thursday due to equipment repair

Medford, Ore.- TSA has a warning for all passengers flying out of Medford’s airport Thursday.
The airport is expected to see some delays between five and seven in the morning.
Airport director, Jerry Brienza says the TSA is having one of its X-ray machines repaired.
He is urging customers to get to the airport early.
“We only have two X-rays. So they are down one to one X-ray so we want to make sure people can get through in time,” he said.
The repair is expected to be completed by Thursday afternoon.
“We are expecting probably about 40 minutes to get through security in our peak hours in the morning,” said Brienza.
Brienza recommends getting to the airport at least two hours before take off.