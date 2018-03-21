Home
TSA expects delays Thursday due to equipment repair

TSA expects delays Thursday due to equipment repair

Local News Top Stories , , , , ,

Medford, Ore.- TSA has a warning for all passengers flying out of Medford’s airport Thursday.

The airport is expected to see some delays between five and seven in the morning.

Airport director, Jerry Brienza says the TSA is having one of its X-ray machines repaired.

He is urging customers to get to the airport early.

“We only have two X-rays. So they are down one to one X-ray so we want to make sure people can get through in time,” he said.

The repair is expected to be completed by Thursday afternoon.

“We are expecting probably about 40 minutes to get through security in our peak hours in the morning,” said Brienza.

Brienza recommends getting to the airport at least two hours before take off.

Karen Tang

NBC5 News reporter Karen Tang graduated from the University of Maryland with a degree in communications and a master’s in journalism.

Before coming to Medford, Karen was an intern at WUSA9 and NBC News Channel in Washington D.C.

During her time in Maryland, Karen was an NCAA Division I student-athlete on the Maryland gymnastics team. She competed against Big Ten universities and made the Big Ten All-Championship team.

When Karen isn’t reporting, she’s at the gym working out, taking pictures with her dog Boomer and searching for the best food in Southern Oregon.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics