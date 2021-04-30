TSA extends face mask requirement

(NBC) – The TSA has extended the face mask requirement for travelers at airports and on planes, trains and buses through September 13th.
The extension is consistent with the most recent CDC guidelines which state that fully vaccinated travelers can travel safely within the U.S. but they should still wear masks, socially distance and wash their hands or use hand sanitizer.
Children under the age of two and travelers with certain disabilities are exempt from the mask requirement.
Fines for violating the requirement start at $250 and rise to $1,500 for repeat offenders.
The initial mask requirement was scheduled to expire on May 11th.