TSA Precheck enrollment comes to the Rogue Valley

Medford, Ore., — -TSA Precheck let’s fliers get through security faster than those with out it.

It includes perks like going through a separate security line, and not having to take off your shoes.

While some frequent fliers can get precheck by chance, most people have to apply for the special status.

You have to meet in person to get approved, and now the Medford airport is giving fliers that chance.

“Some communities can create enough volume and have it all the time, we’re just not that big so we talked them into, and we were part of a group of small airports, to going with a mobile approach.” said Bern Case, Medford Airport Director.

If you are approved for precheck, you have to pay $85 dollars and the status will last for five years.

Case says 700 people have already signed up for an appointment.

The airport will offer precheck appointments until the 22nd.

For more information on TSA Precheck at the Medford Airport, you can visit this website: http://jacksoncountyor.org/airport/General/News-Events/Airport-News-Events/ArtMID/4579/ArticleID/249540/TSA-Precheck-Enrollment-Opportunity-Coming-to-Rogue-Valley-International-Medford-Airport

