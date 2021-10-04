TSA PreCheck enrollment opportunity coming to Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. – Local travelers will soon have the opportunity to enroll in TSA PreCheck at the Rogue Valley International-Medford Airport.
TSA PreCheck lets flyers get through security faster than those without it. It includes perks like going through a separate security line and not having to take off your shoes.
You have to meet in person to get approved, and now the Medford airport is giving fliers that chance for a limited time only.
A temporary enrollment center will be available from October 25 through October 29 between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. with a break from noon to 1:00 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome but appointments are highly recommended.
If you are approved for PreCheck, you have to pay $85 dollars and the status will last for five years.
You can enroll or learn more at http://www.tsa.gov/precheck