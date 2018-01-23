Home
Tsunami watch for Oregon canceled after earthquake in Alaska

Tsunami watch for Oregon canceled after earthquake in Alaska

Local News Regional , , , , , , ,

Brookings, Ore.- A tsunami watch was declared in coastal towns in Oregon Tuesday morning, prompted by a magnitude 7.9 earthquake off the coast of Alaska.

Brookings was one of those cities that received the alert and while it only lasted a few hours
local governments say it was effective.

NBC5 News spoke with the Brookings Police Department, officers say the department didn’t receive many calls about the tsunami watch but that’s partially because of the hour.

Officers also credit the West Coast Alaska Warning Center for doing a good job at getting the word out.

“We generally have done a good job at describing the three levels advisory watch warning and because it didn’t go to a warning I don’t think anyone was amped-up in terms of anxiety,” Lt. Donny Dotson, Brookings Police said.

Lt. Dotson says a few callers did have concerns about the watch, but dispatch was able to give them all the information they needed.

It’s worth noting a small, a one foot tsunami wave was reported in Port Orford. There are no reports of damages.

Local cities say the alert was a good test and prove that the plans and rules they have in place for an emergency are working.

Karen Tang

NBC5 News reporter Karen Tang graduated from the University of Maryland with a degree in communications and a master’s in journalism.

Before coming to Medford, Karen was an intern at WUSA9 and NBC News Channel in Washington D.C.

During her time in Maryland, Karen was an NCAA Division I student-athlete on the Maryland gymnastics team. She competed against Big Ten universities and made the Big Ten All-Championship team.

When Karen isn’t reporting, she’s at the gym working out, taking pictures with her dog Boomer and searching for the best food in Southern Oregon.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics