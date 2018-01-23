Tsunami watch for Oregon canceled after earthquake in Alaska

Brookings, Ore.- A tsunami watch was declared in coastal towns in Oregon Tuesday morning, prompted by a magnitude 7.9 earthquake off the coast of Alaska.
Brookings was one of those cities that received the alert and while it only lasted a few hours
local governments say it was effective.
NBC5 News spoke with the Brookings Police Department, officers say the department didn’t receive many calls about the tsunami watch but that’s partially because of the hour.
Officers also credit the West Coast Alaska Warning Center for doing a good job at getting the word out.
“We generally have done a good job at describing the three levels advisory watch warning and because it didn’t go to a warning I don’t think anyone was amped-up in terms of anxiety,” Lt. Donny Dotson, Brookings Police said.
Lt. Dotson says a few callers did have concerns about the watch, but dispatch was able to give them all the information they needed.
It’s worth noting a small, a one foot tsunami wave was reported in Port Orford. There are no reports of damages.
Local cities say the alert was a good test and prove that the plans and rules they have in place for an emergency are working.