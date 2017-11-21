Tualatin police hand out turkey instead of tickets

TUALATIN, Ore. – If you get pulled over in one Oregon town for a minor traffic violation, you may end up getting a big fat turkey instead of a ticket.
On Tuesday, officers with the Tualatin Police Department said they took the opportunity to put a smile on people’s faces by giving back to the community.
“Drivers who were stopped for committing minor violations received a turkey and a smile,” Tualatin P.D. said. They said one of the violators given a turkey planned on serving it to the homeless, since they already had one at home.
The turkey giveaways were made possible by donations made to the Tualatin Police Department.