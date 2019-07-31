Tucker Fire reaches over 14,000 acres

MODOC NATIONAL FOREST, Calif. – A fire burning near the Oregon-California border was last reported to be over 14,000 acres and 10% contained.
The U.S. Forest Service said the human-caused Tucker Fire started near Clear Lake Reservoir in Modoc County, California on July 28. The location is about 40 miles southeast of Klamath Falls, Oregon.
The fire spread erratically the evening after it started, growing to about 2,000 acres by 6:00 p.m.
By the morning of July 29, crews reported good progress fighting the Tucker Fire. At the time, outbuildings and powerlines were affected, but no evacuations were ordered and no homes were threatened.
Despite firefighters’ efforts, the fire spread out of control lines during the 29th, growing by more than 10,000 acres in the span of 24 hours with progression concentrated toward the shores of Clear Lake.
The fire stayed within containment lines during firefighting operations on July 30.
As of the morning of July 31, no structures were damaged or destroyed. The fire reached 14,217 acres and was 10% contained.
Crews will focus their efforts on strengthening lines along the northwest and southwest borders of the fire.
“The fire was determined to have been unintentionally ignited by vehicular traffic along Highway 13,” Forest Service representatives said.