Tuesday marks 9th anniversary of Sandy Hook shooting

NEWTOWN, Conn. (NBC) – Tuesday marks nine years since the tragedy at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut.

It was December 14, 2012, when 20 children and six educators were killed at the school.

Governor Ned Lamont directed flags in Connecticut to be flown at half-staff Tuesday to honor and remember those who lost their lives.

For the first time ever, Newtown schools are offering remote learning on this day due to the rising number of school threats, not just in Connecticut but across the country. There are no specific threats in Newtown.

In the past, officials believed that kids were better served being engaged in school work and staff were better off teaching than taking a day off.