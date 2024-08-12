Twenty-two tow truck drivers line up in support

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — A procession of tow trucks rolled through Grants Pass Friday night in support of a local driver who lost his wife.

Twenty-two tow trucks lined up making two laps around 6th and 7th streets in downtown Grants Pass.

Drivers came together to support one of their own, Rory Marler, the owner of Bulldog Towing who lost his wife of 30 years last Monday.

Local businesses and the community also came out in support, honking and waving as the procession drove by.

