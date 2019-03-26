Twin babies hospitalized with brain injuries, parents arrested in Yreka

YREKA, Calif. – A pair of Yreka parents were arrested for allegedly harming their 2-month old babies.
The Yreka Police Department said the baby daughter of 31-year-old Stephanie Hayes and 35-year-old Joshua Njaa was admitted to the hospital on the evening of March 25. The 2-month-old girl reportedly had a skull fracture.
During the course of their investigation, officers determined the baby girl’s twin sister also had a brain injury. Both girls were taken to UC Davis Medical Center where they remain in critical but stable condition.
Hayes and Njaa were both arrested for willfully harming or causing injury to a child.
The children were taken into protective custody as the case remains under investigation.