Home
Twitter demo reveals possible new tools to identify misinformation

Twitter demo reveals possible new tools to identify misinformation

News Technology Top Stories U.S. & World

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (NBC) – Twitter is working on a way to highlight lies and misinformation. That’s according to a leaked demo of new features sent to NBC News.

Twitter confirmed the demo is one possible iteration of a new policy.

In the demo, a tweet that contains false or misleading information includes a correction from fact-checkers and journalists directly beneath it highlighted in orange and red.

Another option being considered is “community reports,” which is similar to Wikipedia where anyone can contribute.

A Twitter spokesperson said, “We’re exploring a number of ways to address misinformation and provide more context for tweets on Twitter. Misinformation is a critical issue and we will be testing many different ways to address it.”

Twitter has not given a time frame for when one of these new features could be rolled-out.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »