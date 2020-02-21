Twitter demo reveals possible new tools to identify misinformation

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (NBC) – Twitter is working on a way to highlight lies and misinformation. That’s according to a leaked demo of new features sent to NBC News.
Twitter confirmed the demo is one possible iteration of a new policy.
In the demo, a tweet that contains false or misleading information includes a correction from fact-checkers and journalists directly beneath it highlighted in orange and red.
Another option being considered is “community reports,” which is similar to Wikipedia where anyone can contribute.
A Twitter spokesperson said, “We’re exploring a number of ways to address misinformation and provide more context for tweets on Twitter. Misinformation is a critical issue and we will be testing many different ways to address it.”
Twitter has not given a time frame for when one of these new features could be rolled-out.