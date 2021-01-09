Twitter permanently suspends Donald Trump

(CNN) – Twitter says it is permanently suspending President Trump’s personal account.
It accuses him of sparking the Capitol riot and says he could use the platform to incite further violence.
Over the last four years, Twitter has largely given Trump latitude, saying people have a right to hear from public officials.
But, it temporarily locked his account Wednesday and sent a warning that further rule violations would lead to suspension.
On Friday, Trump issued two tweets that Twitter says violate its glorification of violence policy.
One mentions his support for “75-million great American patriots” and the other says he’s skipping president-elect Biden’s inauguration.
The official presidential Twitter account is still active.
As for the handle “@realdonaldtrump,” the last post from it was about Biden taking office.