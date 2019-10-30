Twitter says ‘no’ to political ads

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (NBC) – Twitter announced Wednesday it will no longer take political ads.
In a series of tweets, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey laid out the company’s reasoning.
Dorsey said Twitter considered only eliminating ads from candidates but felt that left loopholes for issue-based ads.
Dorsey said the policy would be published in full on November 15th and include some exceptions, such as ads in support of voter registration.
The policy will go into effect on November 22nd.
It’s a major step as tech companies work to deal with misinformation ahead of the 2020 election.
Twitter’s decision puts it apart from other tech companies that have resisted calls to stop taking political ads.