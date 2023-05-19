Two-alarm fire in Rogue River prompts multi-agency response

ROGUE RIVER, Ore.– Jackson County Fire District 1 responded to a two-alarm fire in Rogue River Wednesday.

Fire officials said they were originally called because of a motor vehicle crash with multiple injuries, but crews arrived to find a hillside on fire.

The fire started because of downed power lines, according to Fire District 1.

An assisted living facility and an apartment complex were both initially threatened by the fire, but no injuries were reported.

Fire District 1 said a car was destroyed in the fire, but no one was in the car at the time.

Fire District 1 Chief Mike Hammond said, “the whole thing was started by arcing power lines on the ground. It did result in a car fire that was the result of the grass fire.”

Because of the downed power lines, power had to be shut off in the area for four hours.

Chief Hammond said Fire District 3, Grants Pass Fire and Rescue, Evans Valley Fire District 6 and Rural Metro Fire assisted.

NBC5 reached out to Pacific Power Thursday, it said it could confirm a power outage, but said it was being investigated.

