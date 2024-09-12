Two arrested, 5,300 plants seized during raid at Bly illegal marijuana grow

BLY, Ore. – Police seized 5,350 marijuana plants, three guns, and ammunition during an authorized search at an illegal grow site in Bly. Two individuals were also arrested during the raid.

According to the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office, the search warrant was served Tuesday at a property on Maple Way.

Police say they also discovered that an estimated 706,000 gallons of water was illegally used to irrigate the marijuana plants.

Two individuals, 46-year-old Ramon Arellano-Diaz and 37-year-old Miguel Cardoza-Romero both of California, were arrested and face multiple marijuana-related charges.

Listed owners of the property include 41-year-old Gerado Javier Ceja-Caloca of Portland and 44-year-old Raquel Rosales-Ceja of Vancouver, Washington. Neither were at the location at the time of the raid however police did make a recommendation of criminal charges to the DA’s office.

In addition to trash and debris, officers found evidence of future expansion and illegal manufacturing of marijuana.

