Two arrested after burglary at Karuk Tribe’s maintenance shop

Happy Camp, Calif. — Two suspects have been arrested in Siskiyou County, accused of taking almost $19,000 worth of tools and property from a Native American tribe.
Investigators believe the burglary happened January 21st, at the Karuk Tribal maintenance shop in Happy Camp. The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office says 53-year-old Thomas Day and 29-year-old Clarissa Erickson were linked to the burglary, and deputies found more than $11,000 worth of stolen property in one of their vehicles.
Day is facing felony commercial burglary charges. Erickson is facing a charge of possession of stolen property. The sheriff’s office says additional charges are possible and the case has been forwarded to the District Attorney.