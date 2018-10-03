Two arrested after reported shootout in Siskiyou County

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – Two people were arrested after an apparent shootout in rural Siskiyou County.
According to the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday morning they received a report of a man who was pointing his rifle at people in the Mt. Shasta Subdivision northwest of Weed.
Reports indicated the suspect first fired shots into the ground, but the situation appears to have escalated to the point were citizens were exchanging shots with the man with their own firearms. The suspect was said to have a woman along with him at the time of the incident.
SCSO said the man tried to hide the rifle when he heard sirens approaching.
The suspects, identified as 41-year-old Rick Calvin Case of Fort Jones and 35-year-old Terra Dawn Stanley of Yreka, were found and arrested nearby shortly after the reported shooting. A rifle was also found.
Case and Stanley were lodged in the Siskiyou County Jail in Yreka. The sheriff’s office said Case received numerous charges including attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and felon in possession of a firearm.
Stanley was charged with being an accessory to a felony crime, criminal conspiracy, and trespassing.