Two arrested for theft, eluding police in Grants Pass

Grants Pass, Ore. – Police arrested a pair of alleged criminals after they led police on a chase through Grants Pass Friday afternoon.
According to the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety, a Josephine County Sheriff’s Office deputy was driving into the Home Depot parking lot around 3:00 p.m. when he saw a man, later identified as Joshua Vinzant, run from the store with a handful of power tools.
Officers said Vinzant then dove through an open window into a vehicle occupied by Kayla Snow. The vehicle sped of as the deputy tried to stop it.
GPDPS said the fleeing vehicle crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of F Street and the Grants Pass Parkway (Redwood Highway). The suspect vehicle continued on after the crash until it lost control and crashed into a guard rail on the parkway.
Police said Vinzant and Snow ran from the scene. There were later caught on Mill Street after a foot chase by Grants Pass officers.
Vinzant and Snow are now behind bars on numerous charges.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is encouraged to call the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety at 4541-450-6260.