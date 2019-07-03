Two arrested in connection with fatal hit-and-run case

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Police say they identified the alleged driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Klamath Falls.
The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office said on the afternoon of June 15, 36-year-old Henry Rittenhouse was found dead in the middle of South 6th Street near the intersection of Gary Street.
An on-scene investigation determined Rittenhouse was hit by a vehicle which left the scene.
On July 2, a tip led Oregon State Police investigators to a home in Klamath Falls. At the address, troopers found a 2002 Hyundai Santa Fe that’s believed to be the vehicle that hit Rittenhouse.
Deputies said the driver of the vehicle was identified as 20-year-old Alizabeth Witheril. She was arrested for failing to perform the duties of a driver. 18-year-old Blake Hooke was arrested for tampering with evidence.