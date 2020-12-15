Two arrested in connection with Klamath Falls shooting

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Two men were arrested in connection with a shooting that happened in Klamath Falls last week.
The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office said on the night of December 11, there was a reported shooting at a trailer park in the 3300 block of Shasta Way. When deputies arrived at the scene, the people involved were gone.
There were no injuries in the incident.
After reviewing video evidence and talking to witnesses, the sheriff’s office said deputies arrested Derek Eldred Derry and Cody Lawrence DuPont on December 14.
Derry faces numerous charges including attempted murder.
DuPont was charged with unlawful use of a weapon, felon in possession of a weapon, reckless endangering, menacing, and a parole violation.