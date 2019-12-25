Two arrested in connection with murder investigation in Klamath Falls

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Two people arrested on Christmas Eve are now in the Klamath County Jail in connection with a murder investigation.
The Klamath County Major Crime Team has been activated in connection with an apparent homicide.
On December 23, investigators responded to a tip that a body might be located in relationship to a missing person investigation that the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office has been conducting for over two weeks.
That investigation led officers to a pond not far from the Falcon Heights area near Klamath Falls. There, officers found a body. It has not yet been identified.
58-year-old Tori Devon Hill of Malin and 31-year-old Corey Nicholas Agard of Portland are both being held on probable cause in connection with the murder.
Each of them is facing charges of aggravated murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and various crimes of tampering with evidence, and abuse of a corpse.”
Police are still executing warrants and collecting evidence.
Anyone with further information is asked to call police.