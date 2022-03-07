Two bodies found, person shot by deputies in Josephine County

SELMA, Ore. – A person was shot by deputies during a standoff in rural Josephine County.

On Sunday, someone reportedly witnessed a murder in the 3400 block of Lakeshore Drive in Selma.

When deputies and Oregon State Police troopers arrived at the scene, they found two dead bodies in the driveway of a residence.

The sheriff’s office said at that point, an armed person confronted them, leading to an hour-long standoff.

Despite their best efforts, the situation reportedly escalated to the point where two deputies shot the armed person.

He was taken to a hospital where he remains in stable condition.

The names of the people who were found dead were not released by investigators. The identity of the person who was shot was also not released.

The two deputies are on paid administrative leave until a grand jury convenes, which is standard procedure following an officer-involved shooting.

No deputies or troopers were injured in the incident.