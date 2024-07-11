Two camps housing Salt Creek Fire firefighters

EAGLE POINT, Ore. – Two camps have been set up for the many men and women battling the Salt Creek Fire.

One is located at Eagle Point Middle School, while the other is on private land.

ODF’s Incident Management Team (IMT) 1 organizes where firefighters can sleep, eat, and shower.

The team has to order truckloads of water and Gatorade every week to keep crews hydrated.

There are nearly a thousand firefighters using the camps.

“I like to explain what my group does is we call up like a thousand people and say let’s go camping everything else is on us,” said Greg Erb with ODF’s IMT 1. “And so those things are we give them a place to put their tent up. And we feed them, shower, restrooms.”

Erb said the team also helps in ordering the supplies used to go out and fight the fire, such as hose and tools.

He said it’s important for the team to keep firefighters rested and healthy in order for them to do their job safely.

On Wednesday evening, ODF revealed the Salt Creek Fire had become 16% contained.

