Two car crash leaves one person dead

LaPine, Ore., — Oregon State Police are investigating a two car crash on Highway 97 near milepost 155 on Friday.
Police say a Chevrolet Avalanche was driving southbound on Highway 97 when the driver lost control and crossed into the northbound lane around 5 p.m on Friday.
The Chevrolet was sliding sideways when a tractor towing a trailer struck it.
The driver of the Chevrolet, 57-year-old Lola Maye Stanphill was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the truck, 54-year-old Philip J Clark was not injured.
Police believe snow and icy road conditions played a role in the crash.
Highway 97 was closed for investigation, but is now reopen.
We’ll have more information as it becomes available.