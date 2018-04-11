Two car theft suspects arrested near Klamath Falls

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – A pair of alleged car thieves were arrested near Klamath Falls Wednesday morning.
The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office said just before 8:00 a.m. on April 11, police arrived at the gravel pit on Balsam Drive to investigate a stolen vehicle that was reportedly stuck at the location.
An officer saw two males running from a different vehicle than the one they were initially looking for. This vehicle was a Chevrolet Suburban stolen the night before.
Deputies from KSCO arrived in the area and a multi-agency search for the suspects started.
The two males ran in circles as they were pursued by officers and deputies for more than a mile. However, they got separated and were eventually caught.
KSCO said citizens in the area helped capture the suspects by allowing access to their property and the use of an ATV.
One of the suspects is 16-years-old, therefore his name was withheld. He was lodged at the Klamath County Juvenile Department for unlawful use of a motor vehicle and attempting to elude on foot.
The other suspect was identified as 20-year-old Anthony Glass. He’s charged with the same crimes as the 16-year-old.