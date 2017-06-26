Two churches reportedly burglarized in Siskiyou County

Happy Camp, Calif. – The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two reported burglaries from Happy Camp area churches.
The sheriff’s office said they received a call on June 22 regarding a possible burglary at the Horse Creek Community Church. Damage to an entry door and thefts of items including electronics, a TV and speakers were reported.
On June 24, deputies said they responded to All Saints Catholic Church in Happy Camp for a separate reported burglary.
According to the report, the front door of the church hand been damaged and items were taken, including donations from the donation box and a brass “ciborium” container.
SCSO said it’s unclear at this time if the two incidents are related. For now, they’re being investigated independently.
Anyone with information regarding these cases is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 530-842-9316.