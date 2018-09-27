Two climbers rescued from Mt. Shasta

MT. SHASTA, Calif. – Two endangered mountain climbers were rescued from the slopes of Mount Shasta.
On September 26, the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call from a climber who was at an elevation of 12,000 feet. The man and his climbing partner didn’t take the normal route of the mountain, and they were stuck in a location where they couldn’t ascend or descend without falling.
Rescue crews decided the best method to get the climbers off the mountain was by air, so they requested a California Highway Patrol helicopter.
One of the men was rescued that evening, but the other rescue would have to wait until the next morning due to darkness. At about 7:00 a.m. on September 27, the helicopter crew returned to the mountain and rescued the second climber.
Nobody was hurt in the incident.
SCSO’s SAR Coordinator, Deputy Burns, said, “This is a good opportunity to remind citizens climbing Mt. Shasta to be well-prepared. All climbers should check-in with the local office of the USFS to ensure they obtain permits and safety information, especially if they are ascending above the 10,000-foot level. A Wilderness Permit is required (free of charge) for entering the wilderness areas. Summit Passes are required if you climb above 10,000 feet, and are available from participating vendors or from the USFS. Information can also be obtained online at www.fs.usda.gov/stnf, or, the USFS can be contacted by calling (530) 926-4511 (Mt. Shasta Ranger Station) or (530) 964-2184 for the McCloud Ranger Station.”