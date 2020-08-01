Two cows killed by wolves in Klamath County, ODFW says

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – Wolves with the Rogue Pack are being blamed for more cattle deaths in Klamath County.
On July 17, a 725-pound steer was found dead on a private pasture in the Fort Klamath area. That death was attributed to wolves with the Rogue Pack.
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said on the morning of July 30, another 725-pound steer was found injured in the same area. It died later that afternoon. The next day, an 800-pound steer was found dead. Both deaths were, again, blamed on the Rogue Pack.
The pack, which roams between eastern Jackson and western Klamath Counties, has been blamed for numerous other livestock kills.
ODFW actively works with livestock producers in southwestern Oregon to mitigate wolf attacks. “Unfortunately, in Jackson County and in Klamath County the Rogue Pack has really found a way to kill cattle and we have seen quite an increase over 2018 in the amount of animals the Rogue Pack is responsible for killing,” said Steve Niemela with ODFW.
The goal of ODFW is to conserve the population of gray wolves while balancing it with the social and economic interests of Oregonians.
Deterrents to depredations in southwestern Oregon have included flashing lights, inflatable air dancers and radio activated guard boxes.
You can read more about how ODFW plans on dealing with the increasing wolf population here: https://www.dfw.state.or.us/Wolves/docs/2019_Oregon_Wolf_Plan.pdf