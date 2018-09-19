Two crashes occur on Vilas Road, one involving a school bus

MEDFORD, Ore. – Two crashes Tuesday morning occurred less than one mile apart on Vilas Road.
Just after 9:00 a.m., a car crashed into the back of a school bus.
Medford police said four kids were on the bus at the time. One was taken to the hospital as a precaution.
The driver that hit the bus was cited for careless driving and failure to stop for a school bus.
Just a few blocks away, there was another crash.
One of the drivers involved told us he looked down for a second, and that’s when his car crashed into a van.
Fire District 3 and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office were on the scene. Two people in that crash were taken to the hospital.
Cary Virgen works on Vilas Road and said this is a dangerous street. “On that road, you almost get hit every day,” she explained. “Our boss today almost got hit just trying to get out of here.”
Virgen said there is also a lot of activity. “People stop real quick, pull into driveways, people are in the center lane, semis are down this road, constantly all day long so it’s scary.”
Virgen added with a lot of people on the road, drivers have to be aggressive. “Constant speeding if you don’t gun it, you can’t get on that road.”
And while drivers always need to be vigilant while on the road. Virgen said it’s especially important on Vilas. “If you don’t got your eyes on the road you’re more likely going to get hit or hit someone.”