Two dead after shooting on US 199 near Selma

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — Two people are dead after a shooting on Highway 199 near Selma.
Oregon State Police have released little information, but said the shooting investigation involves two people, both who died of gunshot wounds.
Highway 199 was closed for a period of time early Friday morning while the investigation unfolded at the scene.
We will continue to update this story as information becomes available.
