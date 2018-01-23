Home
Two dead in Kentucky school shooting

Two dead in Kentucky school shooting

Crime News Top Stories U.S. & World

BENTON, Ken. (NBC News) – Two students were killed and 17 others wounded when a 15-year-old opened fire inside a Kentucky high school early Tuesday.

The chaos began just after the morning bell at Marshall County High School in Benton.

“I was pulling in and all these people were running from the school, and screaming and crying,” said junior Eric Holder.

A 15-year-old girl and 15-year-old boy were killed.

Police say the shooter was a student as well, armed with a handgun.

Investigators say there are no clear signs of a motive.

Read more: http://nbcnews.to/2n8KCnB

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics