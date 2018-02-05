Two dead in South Carolina train collision

CAYCE, S.C. (NBC News) – Two Amtrak employees are dead and more than 100 people were taken to hospitals after an Amtrak train traveling from New York to Florida slammed into a parked CSX freight train in South Carolina early Sunday morning.
This is the second deadly Amtrak crash in less than a week, and the third since the December crash in Washington state.
The trains collided just after 2:30 a.m. in Cayce, South Carolina, killing engineer Michael Kempf and the train’s conductor, Michael Sella.
Sources tell NBC News that just before the crash, all CSX signals were offline. CSX gave verbal approval for the Amtrak train to proceed down a set of tracks but the track switch was in the wrong position, sending the Amtrak directly into the parked freight train.
Most of the 139 passengers were taken to local hospitals with nonlife-threatening injuries.
