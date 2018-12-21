Two deaths in Siskiyou County linked to carbon monoxide poisoning

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – Police in northern California say carbon monoxide poisoning was linked to the death of two people in Siskiyou County.
On the evening of December 19, a resident in the area of Big Stump Road near Mud Lake found a man and woman dead in a trailer. They had identification with addresses outside of the county.
The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said there were no signs of foul play or criminal activity at the home.
On December 21, investigators determined the deaths were linked to carbon monoxide poisoning. The manner of death was classified as “accidental.”
The source of the carbon monoxide is likely from a nearby woods stove and a heater.
The name of the man and woman won’t be released until their next-of-kin have been notified.
Sheriff Jon Lopey said, “I want to take this opportunity to remind our citizens that the alarming number of accidental deaths attributed to carbon monoxide poisoning (CO) in recent years is a serious concern. It is important to realize that this time of the year we sometimes see an increase in these types of human tragedies due to freezing temperatures and the unsafe use of heating devices. CO deaths are preventable and are normally caused by the improper or careless use of potentially hazardous heating devices that often emit harmful CO fumes, especially in enclosed areas without proper ventilation. It is equally important to remember that CO is very difficult to detect because it is an odorless, colorless, and tasteless gas. It is slightly less dense than air and CO can cause disabling and sometimes fatal injuries.”