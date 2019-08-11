Two dogs shot in Siskiyou County leads to arrest of ex-felon suspect

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif.– Two dogs were shot by a known assailant on a property just outside of Yreka during the week leading to the arrest of two men.
According to the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy responded to a call on Greenhorn Road Friday morning where he met a man who stated he lived on a property on Bennett Drive belonging to a William Harvey Childs, 51, who claimed to have shot his two dogs. The dogs’ owner discovered one of his dogs was killed by an apparent gunshot wound and the other dog was severely injured, also as a result of one or more gunshot wounds.
The report says the man told Childs that he was going to call the police and report what happened. Childs allegedly retrieved a military-style “M-4” type carbine rifle from his home and threatened the man by pointing the gun at him and saying he would kill him if the man called the police or attempted to leave the property. The sheriff’s office says the man chose to wait until the following morning to report the incident.
While investigating, the responding deputy discovered that Childs was an ex-felon and under the law was prohibited from owning or possessing a firearm.
A search warrant was issued and Friday afternoon, law enforcement searched the property. During the search, six people were found and detained on the property. Law enforcement also located four firearms and various types of ammunition one of which was an assault-type weapon. Additionally, the serial number on the assault-type weapon was obliterated, which is a violation of the law.
Childs was arrested then for being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, criminal threats, false imprisonment, and shooting at an occupied building. Animal cruelty/abuse charges and other offenses are also under consideration.
Joseph Edward Garibay, 40, was also arrested for being a felon in possession of ammunition. Both Childs and Garibay were booked at the Siskiyou County Jail. Additional charges are being considered against Garibay as well.
This case is still under investigation and anyone with information is urged to contact the SCSO’s 24-hour Dispatch Center at (530) 841-2900.
