Two fire departments merge to create Central Douglas Fire and Rescue

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – Two Douglas County fire departments are merging to expand protection for multiple communities.

Douglas County Fire District No. 2 and the Winston-Dillard Fire District have combined as of July 1.

The result is a new agency now known as Central Douglas Fire and Rescue (CDFR).

According to CDFR, this unity will allow optimal service for the communities of Winston-Dillard, Winchester, Dixonville, and more.

Battalion Chief Nick Wecks tells NBC5 News this is the best move going forward.

This will kind of streamline everything and run everything under one department. It will allow pretty much us to utilize the resources to put together better response packages to better serve the community.

Wecks says off duty response can now go both ways for the new department.

Central Douglas Fire and Rescue encourages residents to follow its new Facebook page for future updates.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.