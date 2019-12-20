Two firefighters die while battling Australian wildfire

NEW SOUTH WALES, Australia (NBC) – Flags were flying at half-staff Friday in Australia to honor two volunteer firefighters killed battling wildfires ravaging Australia’s most populous state, New South Wales.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison cut short his family holiday as authorities braced for temperatures to soar in New South Wales at the weekend.
Geoffrey Keaton, 32, and Andrew O’Dwyer, 36, were in a truck convoy fighting blazes southwest of Sydney when a tree fell and caused the vehicle to roll off the road.
The two men, both fathers to 19-month-old children, died at the scene while three other firefighters were injured and taken to a hospital.
New South Wales Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said, “We do need to honor these men and recognize that there is there is no finer person available, in my view, than someone that is willing to put themselves on the line for the want of nothing in return, no remuneration, no nothing but other than to simply make a positive difference in their local community. And that’s what we saw with these volunteers last night.”
Homes and lives are under threat at two locations around Adelaide with emergency warnings issued for fires in the Adelaide Hills and at Angle Vale, in the city’s north.
South Australian Country Fire Service said about 30 fires have been sparked across the state amid catastrophic fire conditions today Friday.
Around 7.4 million acres have burned nationwide during a torrid past few months, with six people killed and more than 800 homes destroyed.
Residents in New South Wales have been told to delay weekend travel and avoid isolated bush areas.
Temperatures are set to soar above 110 degrees Saturday along with high winds.
The Greater Hunter and Central Ranges will experience extreme fire danger.
Rob Rogers, deputy commissioner of the New South Wales Rural Fire Service, said, “We got a lot of fires already burning and obviously adding to that catastrophic fire danger rating. That gives us a real concern for tomorrow with the potential.”
Resident Mark Wailey said, “We had an emergency alert. So I got my wife and mum and everybody out and they left and I came down here and the firetruck started to arrive and I was here in the firetruck with the hose trying to sort of wet everything down. And just a huge wall of flames just came. I had to hide behind the corner as it was coming. And I just sort of had the hose on me and
I stood up and it was still intensely hot. I sort of burned my arm.”
Authorities are asking people to avoid holiday travel on Saturday because they don’t want motorists stranded on major highways when firefronts hit.