Two fires start along Bear Creek Greenway

MEDFORD, Ore. – There were no reported injuries after two back-to-back fires along the Bear Creek Greenway in Medford.
According to firefighters, the first fire happened Tuesday afternoon on the greenway behind the mall. They were able to knock down the flames within about five minutes.
The Medford Fire Department said at about 6:30 p.m. the same day, another fire started on the greenway near two transient camps. It spread to nearby wildland before it was under control.
There were no injuries in either fire and the causes remain under investigation.