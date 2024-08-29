Two Grants Pass women arrested in California on drugs, gun charges

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – Two Grants Pass women are behind bars after being caught in Siskiyou County with drugs and a gun.

According to the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office, around 8:15 on Friday night, officers stopped an SUV on I-5 because it was missing both front and back license plates.

During the stop, police say the driver, 31-year-old Jade Krystal Hobbs admitted to using meth.

When asked if there was anything illegal in the vehicle, the passenger, 31-year-old Alli Dawn Brandon told police there was a handgun under the driver’s seat which turned out to be unregistered.

Both women were detained and the SUV was searched. Officers found and seized more than 153 grams of fentanyl, and 20 grams of meth.

Hobbs was arrested on multiple charges including driving while addicted to drugs.

Brandon was also arrested on several charges including possession of illegal drug paraphernalia.

