Two high-risk sex offenders being released to Klamath Falls

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Two high-risk sex offenders are scheduled for release back to Klamath Falls.

Jerrold Hanson has completed a 15-year prison term on sex charges.

Hanson will be released back into Klamath Falls on Thursday to an apartment complex in the 300 block of Commercial Street.

That has resident Gary Langdon concerned. “I was his best friend for years,” Langdon explained. “I’m the one that discovered a lot of the information that he got put away for, and I testified against him.”

Langdon is concerned that Hanson will seek revenge. “He’s already told me he’s going to come get me when he got out, and now the best way to do that is through my family.”

Interim Community Corrections Director Aaron Hartman says sex offender Jack Albert Miller will be released into the same apartments on Commercial Street on March 22nd.

Hartman said the county does not have a choice. “Because they were convicted here in this county, they do have to return to the county after their term in prison.”

Hartman said Miller and Hanson will both be under close supervision, which includes GPS monitoring. “They’ll have geographic restrictions,” Hartman explained. “We put all sorts of restrictions in the community they can and cannot go, and the times of day that they can go there.”

But Gary Langdon is concerned that Jerrold Hanson may offend again. “Like they said in the meeting, it’s an incurable disease,” he said. “Then why are we putting him back out in the populace?”

Jerrold Hanson will be on post-prison supervision for 2 years.

Jack Miller will be supervised for 3 years.

