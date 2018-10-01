Two illegal marijuana grow operations busted in Klamath County

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office said in their continuing work to combat illegal marijuana cultivation, they’ve busted two grow sites over the past weekend.
Deputies said 121 marijuana plants and two firearms were found on a forested lot on Thunderbird Lane in Sprague River. The site was unregistered and there were no permits. 27-year-old Dylan Phillip Fremouw and 45-year-old Edward Nicholas Jimenez were charged in connection with the grow.
Another site in the 55000 block of Parazoo Trail in Bly contained 102 marijuana plants and 25 large bags of processed marijuana. However, nobody was found at the unregistered grow.
Both locations were “growing substantially more marijuana plants than legally permitted under current Oregon recreational or medical marijuana laws,” KCSO said.
The investigation into both sites remains ongoing.