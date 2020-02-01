Two injured in Central Point shooting, suspect found dead

UPDATE, 11:30 p.m. — One person is dead and two are injured after a shooting in Central Point.
Around 7:30 Friday evening officers were called to the area of Live Oak Loop and Mistletoe Ct. for a female reporting she had been shot. When officers arrived they found a female and male with gunshot wounds.
Central Point Police said a male suspect had fled the scene before officers arrived. Victims and witnesses were able to provide information on the suspect and his vehicle in an effort to find him.
Just after 8 p.m. dispatch received another call, reporting that a man had been located in his vehicle and was reported to be “beyond help from what appeared to be an apparent suicide,” per police. Responding officers later determined that male was the suspect from the shooting in Central Point.
Police said there is no threat to the public. The name of the victims and the deceased suspect are being withheld until family members are notified.
An investigation is currently underway. Central Point Police are being helped by the Jackson County Major Assault and Death Investigation Unit, as well as Oregon State Police and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
Stay with NBC5 News for updates on this developing story.
