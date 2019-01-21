Two killed after tree falls on San Diego home

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KNSD/NBC) – Two people were killed when a tree crushed a home in San Diego Monday morning.
The tree, which was estimated to be about 100 feet tall, fell on the home in the Point Loma Heights neighborhood of San Diego.
Two people were believed to be sleeping in a bed on the upper floor when the tree came down around 6:15 Monday morning.
The massive tree caused significant damage to the structure of the home and was hindering crews from reaching the people inside.
Officers were able to rescue one person who was downstairs at the time.
The tree collapsed during a high wind warning for the area.