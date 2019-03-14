Two killed in Del Norte County crash

DEL NORTE COUNTY, Calif. – Two people were killed in a crash in northern California.
The California Highway Patrol said they’re actively investigating after a white Volkswagen Jett was found Thursday partially submerged in the Smith River between Gasquet and Patrick Creek.
Two occupants of the vehicle were found dead.
Traffic on Highway 199 near milepost 19 was reduced to allow for an investigation, which is still ongoing.
No further information about the crash, including the identities of the people who died, was released by CHP.