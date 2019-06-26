Two killed in hit-and-run at Washington swimming hole

WASHOUGAL, Wash. (KGW) – Police have found the vehicle and arrested the driver, believed to be involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed two people lying on a beach in Washougal on Tuesday.
The red Jeep Grand Cherokee believed to be involved in the crash was found east of the park where the crash happened.
Police said it was shortly before 5:00 Tuesday evening when the driver of the Jeep, 71-year-old David E. Croswell, plowed through a chain link fence on the west side of Sandy Swimming Hole park and ran over two people who were lying on the beach, according to Washougal police.
The two victims, 61-year-old Rudolf Hohstadt and 62-year-old Regina Hohstadt, suffered critical injuries and died at the hospital.
Police do not believe the driver knew the victims or had any contact with them before the incident.
According to witnesses, the driver of the jeep continued through the park and exited on the east side by driving up a berm and through a park sign and never slowed down.
Croswell of Washougal is charged with two counts of vehicular homicide and police say more charges are likely.