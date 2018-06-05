Two lots of Naloxone voluntarily recalled

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A life-saving tool for opioid overdoses is being recalled.
Hospira, the maker of Naloxone, is sounding the alarm on recent shipments of the drug.
The company has discovered loose particulate matter on the syringe plunger.
It says the particles could cause a wide range of adverse effects or be unproblematic.
Choosing to take the cautious route, Hospira is asking distributors and retailers to discontinue using and distributing the recalled product.
The company is also sending notifications to stores, pharmacies and hospitals.
The lots covered under the voluntary recall are 72680LL and 76510LL of Naloxone Hydrochloride Injection, USP, 0.4 mg/mL, 1 mL in 2.5 mL, Carpuject Single-use cartridge syringe system (NDC 0409-1782-69).
You can learn more about the recall at the FDA’s website HERE.