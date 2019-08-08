Two massive storms in the Pacific Ocean

(CNN) – A remarkable image was captured from space showing two massive storms swirling in the Pacific Ocean.
Typhoon Krosa is now as strong as a Category 3 hurricane while Lekima is a “super typhoon,” which means it is producing winds of at least 150 miles-per-hour. That’s a similar strength to a Category 4 hurricane.
Lekima is pummeling Japan’s Ryukyu Islands, the country’s southern island chain that includes Okinawa. It is also impacting Taiwan and is expected to head toward China’s coast by Saturday.
Krosa’s course is less clear, but it could head to Japan next week.
Winds produced by Lekima could alter its course if the storms move close enough together.